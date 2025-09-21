Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $32,000 in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. $CRDF

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cardiff Oncology

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,330,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,156.20. This represents a 26.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,344.14% and a negative return on equity of 77.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

