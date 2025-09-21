Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $74,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 53.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

