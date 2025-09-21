Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $118,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 711,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 7,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $118,539.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,360.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,136 shares of company stock worth $1,076,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

