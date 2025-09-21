Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $56,000 Investment in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 2,560,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 180,824 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 428,470 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 1,671,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,679,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 208,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.38). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

