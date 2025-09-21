Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $94,000 Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $10,593,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,442,259 shares in the company, valued at $935,035,388.43. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $441,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,371.70. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,611,532 shares of company stock worth $91,453,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

