Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 2,486.3% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 71,151,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,062,000 after buying an additional 68,400,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 447.7% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,609,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 25,837,788 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 1,587.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,968 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver from $1.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $807.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.63. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Americas Gold and Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.