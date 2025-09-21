Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,152,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $21.46 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

