Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,137 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 995.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,180,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 747,556 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE EXK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXK

About Endeavour Silver

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.