Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 10,000 LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

LifeMD Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,459,646.98. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.