Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reduces Holdings in Canopy Growth Corporation $CGC

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 47.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 68.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 360,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 146,488 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,225 shares of company stock worth $47,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Canopy Growth Corporation has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 155.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

