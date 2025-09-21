Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 29.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $10.64 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

