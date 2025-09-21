BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO Sells $9,055,715.13 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total value of $9,055,715.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $7,044,470.76.

On Monday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,174 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.61, for a total value of $830,350.14.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $334.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.71 and a 200-day moving average of $268.25. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $170.99 and a 12 month high of $351.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.30.

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

