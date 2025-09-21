Beverages Sa Verlinvest Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $122,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,041,253.97. This trade represents a 42.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.73 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.