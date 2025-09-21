BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

BioVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.66. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

