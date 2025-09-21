Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 390.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,245 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,686,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 628,603 shares in the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

