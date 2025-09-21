Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.97, but opened at $84.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 3,006,873 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,749,348. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.03 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

