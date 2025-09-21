Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $327.14

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.9524.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after acquiring an additional 929,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,302,000 after purchasing an additional 330,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,877,000 after purchasing an additional 415,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,317,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,997,000 after purchasing an additional 284,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,893,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $329.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

