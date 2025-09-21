Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $52.55

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.8810.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $971,285,000. Amundi grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

