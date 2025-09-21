CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

