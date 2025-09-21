Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.37.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

