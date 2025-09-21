Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Position Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. CWM LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,331.80. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $556.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.53 and a fifty-two week high of $574.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.61.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

