Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

