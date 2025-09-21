Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.1792.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.46 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

