Comparing B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B2Gold and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 4 2 1 2.38 Aris Mining 1 0 3 0 2.50

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Aris Mining has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.76%. Given Aris Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining is more favorable than B2Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares B2Gold and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Aris Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $2.17 billion 2.73 $10.10 million ($0.35) -12.83 Aris Mining $646.78 million 2.98 $11.42 million ($0.07) -135.86

Aris Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B2Gold. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Aris Mining on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.