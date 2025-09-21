Comparing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Geopark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 1 4 5 1 2.55 Geopark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. Geopark has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.95%. Given Geopark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Geopark is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Geopark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geopark has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Geopark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 1.10 $520.31 million $6.06 4.14 Geopark $660.80 million 0.46 $96.38 million $0.83 7.20

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geopark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Geopark pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geopark pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Geopark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Geopark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 23.62% 22.12% 9.49% Geopark 7.70% 35.65% 6.44%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Geopark on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

