Contrasting Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 0.88% 5.29% 2.00% Wendy’s 8.63% 103.07% 3.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $143.40 million 0.12 $1.61 million $0.12 13.17 Wendy’s $2.25 billion 0.79 $194.36 million $0.96 9.72

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Wendy’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Wendy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Good Times Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and Wendy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wendy’s 2 12 5 2 2.33

Wendy’s has a consensus price target of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Wendy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wendy’s has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Good Times Restaurants on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S. The Wendy’s International segment is involved in the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in countries and territories other than the U.S. The Global Real Estate and Development segment focuses on real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

