CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $4,540,711.96 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $4,540,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,589.84. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $323,314.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $540,839.90.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvidia Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

