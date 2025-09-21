Corp Fluor Sells 1,193,504 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $46,486,980.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,457,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,235,477.65. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,773,656.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $28,747,692.18.

NYSE SMR opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

