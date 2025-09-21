Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) vs. Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Financial Analysis

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Crescent Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Crescent Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Guardian Pharmacy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crescent Biopharma alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Biopharma and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Biopharma $10,000.00 25,258.60 -$37.88 million ($34.93) -0.37 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.23 billion 1.31 -$87.29 million ($1.52) -16.73

Crescent Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardian Pharmacy Services. Guardian Pharmacy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Biopharma and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Biopharma N/A -106.06% -86.60% Guardian Pharmacy Services -6.90% -52.41% -24.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Biopharma and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Biopharma 0 0 4 2 3.33 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crescent Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.14%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Crescent Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Biopharma is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Summary

Crescent Biopharma beats Guardian Pharmacy Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.