Critical Comparison: Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) versus Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Mitsubishi Estate and Berkeley Group are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 Berkeley Group 0 2 0 2 3.00

Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mitsubishi Estate pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 2.74 $1.27 billion $1.04 21.85 Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.49 $489.30 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 12.09% 5.65% 1.91% Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Berkeley Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

