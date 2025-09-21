Critical Comparison: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.31% 48.78% 19.55% DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ulta Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.65 billion 2.01 $1.20 billion $26.08 20.00 DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.77 billion 1.29 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.51

Ulta Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 13 1 2.52 DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 10 10 0 2.50

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $543.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $235.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats DICK’S Sporting Goods on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

