Critical Survey: International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) vs. Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 0.61% 11.74% 7.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and Healthcare Services Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.72 billion 0.67 $39.47 million $0.14 113.07

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Card Establishment and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats International Card Establishment on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents; and on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. It serves long-term and post-acute care facilities, hospitals, and the healthcare industry through referrals and solicitation of target facilities. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

