Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Position Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 587,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 4.1%

DRI opened at $184.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $155.18 and a one year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

