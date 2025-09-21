David Lobel Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director David Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,654,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,842,213.42. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holley Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.28 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.67 million. Holley had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Holley by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Holley by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Holley by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

