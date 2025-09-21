Docusign Inc. $DOCU Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Docusign by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $36,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,094.72. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

