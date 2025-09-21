DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,367,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.53 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.76.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

