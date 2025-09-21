DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

