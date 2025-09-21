DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $88.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.5833.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.