Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.