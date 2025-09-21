EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $594.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $633.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.26. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

