Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Entergy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

