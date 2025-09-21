ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $212.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $220.32.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

