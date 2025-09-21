Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

