Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $286,130,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 418,775 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401,866 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

