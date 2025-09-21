Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FITB stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.