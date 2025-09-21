FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 65,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $453,158.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,548,412.48. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,179.02. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 261,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

