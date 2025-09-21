Financial Review: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) versus Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 3.80% 10.99% 5.15% Tefron 4.31% 15.13% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Industries and Tefron”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.49 billion 0.44 $92.97 million $3.70 12.00 Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.87 7.39

Oxford Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron. Tefron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Tefron pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oxford Industries pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tefron pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oxford Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Oxford Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Industries and Tefron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 2 4 0 0 1.67 Tefron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oxford Industries presently has a consensus target price of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Tefron.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Tefron on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

