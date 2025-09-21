Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

FINGF stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

