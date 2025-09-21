First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 586 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

