Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,810,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $735.19 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $693.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.